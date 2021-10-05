ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $220,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,193,514 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,666 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.