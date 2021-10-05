Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

JPST opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

