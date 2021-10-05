Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $440.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.21. The stock has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

