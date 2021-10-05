Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

