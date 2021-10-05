Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Danaher by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,049,000 after purchasing an additional 554,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.29 and its 200-day moving average is $275.45. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

