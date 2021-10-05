Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

