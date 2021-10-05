TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of TIS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF opened at $28.70 on Friday. TIS has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

