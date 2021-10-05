Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $122.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.14 million and the highest is $123.70 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after buying an additional 356,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tivity Health by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

TVTY stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

