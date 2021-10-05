Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.06. 30,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.