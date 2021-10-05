Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Update

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TOWTF stock remained flat at $$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,478. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.12. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

Get Tower One Wireless alerts:

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.