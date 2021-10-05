TPG Pace Solutions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:TPGS)

TPG Pace Solutions’ (NYSE:TPGS) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 6th. TPG Pace Solutions had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NYSE:TPGS opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. TPG Pace Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,251,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,254,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth $9,960,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth $9,960,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

