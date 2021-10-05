Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRZ shares. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$183.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.26.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

