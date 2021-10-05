TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Down 39.7% in September

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TransCode Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

