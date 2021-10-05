TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TANNZ stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16.

