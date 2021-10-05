Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 12,284 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,322,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,723,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $261.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.33 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $19,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,005 shares of company stock worth $67,132,598. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.