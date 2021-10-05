Trexquant Investment LP Sells 10,027 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $319.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.93. The stock has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.