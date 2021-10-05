Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

