Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

TOLWF opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

