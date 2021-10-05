Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.08.

Shares of TCW stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,301. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$773.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

