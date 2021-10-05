Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trio-Tech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

