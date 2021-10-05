Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after buying an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $124,983,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

