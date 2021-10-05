Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $71.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.
NYSE TFC opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $390,832,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after buying an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $124,983,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.
