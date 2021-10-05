Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Roth Capital

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trulieve Cannabis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.73.

TCNNF stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $53.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

