TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. On average, analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

