Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tryg A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tryg A/S in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TGVSF stock remained flat at $$23.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Tryg A/S has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. The company operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. It provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

