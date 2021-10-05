TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Short Interest Update

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 22.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 66.6% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 131.3% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

