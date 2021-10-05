UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €53.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

