Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNIEF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF remained flat at $$13.77 during trading on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

