UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the August 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

