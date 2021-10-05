Unisocks Market Capitalization Achieves $34.64 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $114,699.72 or 2.29888030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $34.64 million and approximately $481,400.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.76 or 0.08483556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00268066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00113889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

