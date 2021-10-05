United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $10.69

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.05. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 19,976 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.2854 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.