United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $10.69

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.69, but opened at $11.05. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 19,976 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.2854 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
