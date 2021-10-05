Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 12,498 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00.

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,435. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.61.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Upstart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

