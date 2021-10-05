UREEQA Hits Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $10.88 million and $6,972.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00107896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00138331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,991.32 or 1.00288094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.67 or 0.06733851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

