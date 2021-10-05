US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Shares of ECOL opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

