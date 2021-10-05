USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and $177.26 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00109641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00141238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.42 or 0.99926512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.97 or 0.06839209 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

