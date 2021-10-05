V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. V.F. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in V.F. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

