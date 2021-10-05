VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 12,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,472,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

ANGL stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000.

