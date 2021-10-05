VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 30.8% in September

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 12,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,472,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
ANGL stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.
Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.