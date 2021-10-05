VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $249.81 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $173.06 and a one year high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.13.

