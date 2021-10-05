Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Holdings Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 5.00% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $272,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.84. 3,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,314. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

