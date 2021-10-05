Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,535. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.