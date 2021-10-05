Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the August 31st total of 419,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $71.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

