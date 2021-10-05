Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Increased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $278.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.60 and a one year high of $304.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

