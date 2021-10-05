Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.29 on Monday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 433.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,544 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ventas by 427.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Ventas by 42.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

