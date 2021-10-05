Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after acquiring an additional 597,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

