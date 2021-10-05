Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

VZ stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,185 shares of company stock valued at $954,534. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

