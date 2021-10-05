Vertcoin Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and approximately $355,577.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,747.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.93 or 0.06838851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00338162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.79 or 0.01151335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00105611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.50 or 0.00524662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.00377422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00303880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,080,897 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

