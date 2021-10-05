VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $1,266,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

