Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Head to Head Contrast

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Vivos has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivos and Avinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 3,930.03 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A Avinger $8.76 million 7.54 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -1.51

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -179.96% Avinger -160.26% -102.07% -44.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivos and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avinger has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 261.06%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Vivos.

Summary

Vivos beats Avinger on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

