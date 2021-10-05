VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 15,148 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $323,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.

VIZIO stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $286,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

