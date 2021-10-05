Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE WNC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $796.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after buying an additional 195,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wabash National by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Wabash National by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wabash National by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 163,274 shares during the period.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

