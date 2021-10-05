Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $194.07 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,319 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Boot Barn worth $194,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $34,902,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at $22,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $9,602,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

